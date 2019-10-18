CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation announced that the late Dr. Drewey "Wayne" Gunn, Professor Emeritus of TAMUK, left a tremendous gift to the university – his estate, estimated at $1.3 million, given entirely in honor of Dr. Gunn's parents, Josephine "Jo" and Bruce Gunn.

Beginning his career at then-Texas A&I University in 1968, Dr. Gunn taught an array of courses in American Literature, spanning over three decades, until his retirement from Texas A&M-Kingsville in 2001.

He was granted his status as Professor Emeritus and continued to author many well-known scholarly works.

Dr. Gunn's service to the university also continued through his donation to the Jernigan Library of collections of Tennessee Williams literature and over 367 volumes of LGBT literature.

