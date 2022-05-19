Trevino family continues Beach to Bay tradition in honor of longtime team member

"My brother passed away in October," said Rick Trevino. "We decided to come out of retirement to honor him one more time."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 45th annual Beach to Bay relay marathon is back for the first time since the pandemic.

More than 8-thousand people are expected to descend on Corpus Christi for the race this weekend.

You could say beach to bay is part of the Trevino family story going back almost 40 years.

"It was a six man relay marathon I have five brothers, nice little bonding moment to do this race," said Rick Trevino.

Rick said from that point on it became a tradition that grew with more and more family members picking up the baton.

"Throughout those twenty years, the brothers retired, but the family kept going, all my nieces and nephews kids, always had a family team," Rick said.

However, as the family gears up for the return of the relay marathon, they will be carrying on without Danny, one of their most dedicated members.

"This year my brother passed away in October, we decided to come out of retirement to honor him one more time," said Rick Trevino.

Danny passed away just short of being 58-years-old.

His daughter Stacy works hard to continue running her father's income tax business in Calallen.

"He loved this and we want to continue it for him, that was a promise my sisters and I made to him," Stacy said.

In a joint effort the family formed four teams for Beach to Bay to help carry on the memory of the of their loved one.

"Most of the brothers, sister, and my uncle Robert who is almost 82 he came out of retirement for the race this year," Rick said.

"We know he is going to be with us. He's going to be cheering us on, joking that we are going too slow and we will feel a push from him," said Stacy.

