Trial begins for former Calallen ISD teacher charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child

Joseph Sandoval was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force during a traffic stop in Taft in 2019.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trial begins today for a former Calallen ISD teacher accused of sexual abuse to a child.

Portland resident Joseph Sandoval was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force during a traffic stop in Taft in 2019 on a warrant out of Nueces County.

The charges are related to continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

This is developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

