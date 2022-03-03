Trial begins for former Calallen ISD teacher charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trial begins today for a former Calallen ISD teacher accused of sexual abuse to a child.
Portland resident Joseph Sandoval was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force during a traffic stop in Taft in 2019 on a warrant out of Nueces County.
The charges are related to continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.
This is developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New voting law impacts some Nueces County residents who are seeing their mail-in ballots returned for 'corrective action'
- Texas oil, gas industry sees 'unintentional' boost following Russian invasion of Ukraine
- 'Gender-affirming care is lifesaving': Texas mother, transgender son speak against Abbott, Paxton's gender-affirming directive
- Mother raises concerns following medical examiners office investigation, still waiting on son's final autopsy report
- Hero dog honored for alerting sleeping family about Rockport house fire
- 'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Corpus Christi Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.