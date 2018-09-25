Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The trial for the man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy started on Tuesday in the Nueces County Courthouse.

Back in January of 2015, Alex Torres was found dead in his home with a shot wound to the head.

Prosecutors said they know David Davila is the one who shot Torres because the bullet found at the scene matches the gun he used.

"No other calls that night for a gunshot. We also hear nobody else died that day regarding a 38 special," District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said.

According to defense attorney Lisa Greenberg, Davila is innocent and thinks someone else is to blame

Greenberg pointed to other possible suspects .adding that the day Torres was found dead neighbors automatically began accusing a pair of siblings.

"They start gathering in that parking lot and the first name you hear multiple witnesses say 'the cooper kids did this, the cooper kids,'" Greenberg said.

The trial is set to continue on Wednesday.

