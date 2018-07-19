CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — 32-year-old Nigel Green, the man accused of murdering 28-year-old Carina Castellanos in June of 2016 and leaving her remains in a Mathis corn field, was back in the courtroom Thursday.

Green's trial date has been set for Oct. 1.

It was around mid-July of 2016 when police said 31-year-old Nigel Green, Castellanos' boyfriend at the time, confessed to murdering Castellanos and led officers to her remains. She had been missing since June 21.

Police said Green already had pending charges of aggravated assault and assault for two instances of violence against Castellanos, including incidents where she contacted police to report being choked and threatened.

