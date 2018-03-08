ROBSTOWN (Kiii News) — We still do not know when a man accused of killing a transgender woman in Robstown will go to trial.

Cedric Deshawn Green was supposed to go to trial Aug. 14 according to court records. However, a judge decided Friday to push back the date but did not specify a new one.

Green is accused of killing 47-year-old Stephanie Montez in October of last year in Robstown, Texas.

