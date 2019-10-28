CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The trial date has been pushed back for a man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in Petronilla, Texas, back in 2018.

51-year-old Trinidad Perez faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. He is accused of strangling 28-year-old Yvonne Villanueva, putting her body in a sofa, and dumping it near Petronilla, Texas, in June of 2018.

Perez's trial has now been moved to Nov. 18.

