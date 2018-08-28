Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The man accused of taking part in the death of a 13-year-old boy back in 2015 was in court Tuesday to have his trial date set.

David Davila appeared in the 105th District Court for a hearing. He is one of the suspects accused in the shooting death of 13-year-old Alex Torres.

Davila's trial will begin Sept. 17.

