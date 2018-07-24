Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend back in 2015 was back in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

Arturo Garza is accused of beating Susanna Eguia to death on May 29, 2015. She was seven months pregnant at the time. Her body was found in an abandoned building on Cheyenne Street.

In 2017 Garza rejected a plea deal for life in prison and may face the death penalty if convicted of capital murder. Garza's trial date has been set for January of 2019.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII