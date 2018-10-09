Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A new trial date has been set for a man who admitted to murdering his 28-year-old girlfriend in 2016.

32-year-old Nigel Green faces a charge of capital murder in the death of Carina Castellanos. According to detectives, Green confessed to killing Castellanos after her mother reported her missing.

During the investigation, Green led detectives to Castellanos' body in a cornfield near Mathis, Texas. Before Castellanos' death Green had charges pending including aggravated assault and assault violence against Castellanos.

Green's new trial date was set for Oct. 2.

