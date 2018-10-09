Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A man suspected of being involved in the murder of a transgender woman was back in court Monday.

Randy Dorsey was in the 117th District Court to have a date set for his trial. He was one of three people charged in the murder of 41-year-old Stephanie Montez, who was born Juan Montez, back in October of 2017.

Dorsey's trial date was set for Oct. 16.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII