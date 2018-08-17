Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Three people accused of killing a Corpus Christi man back in September of last year had their trial date set Friday.

It was Sept. 3, 2017, when officers found 28-year-old Juan Montoya dead in his car following a shooting on Baldwin and Morgan. Montoya died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said 32-year-old Ben Villegas, 53-year-old Abraham Cardenas and 23-year-old Crystal Juarez shot and killed Montoya. All three face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

A trial date for the three suspects has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 28.

