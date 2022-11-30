Juan David Ortiz trial, day 3: Video of former Border Patrol agent's extended interrogation shown

Ortiz is facing four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

SAN ANTONIO — On the third day of Juan David Ortiz's murder trial, jurors for the first time watched scenes from the 10-hour interrogation in which the former Border Patrol agent confessed to killing women who worked as prostitutes in 2018.

The interrogation occurred early in the morning on Sept. 15, 2018, just hours after authorities found Ortiz hiding in the bed of a pickup truck in a hotel parking garage.

Ortiz initially claimed in the interview he had no idea why he was arrested after leading authorities on a two and a half hour manhunt. He could be seen smiling and laughing as he recalled evading Texas DPS troopers who attempted to apprehend him at a Stripes parking lot.

Webb County Sheriff's Office authorities guided the jury through aerial drone footage of the crime scenes where four women were found shot to death.

The prosecution later presented evidence which included bullet casings and photographs of the victims as they were discovered. WCSO officials described one of the victims whose hands were clenched when she was found.

When asked if he knew Erika Pena, the woman who authorities say escaped Ortiz at gunpoint, the defendant merely shrugged and stayed silent. Pena previously testified on Monday, recounting the events of Sept. 14, 2018, when her "inner voice" told her to run away from Ortiz.

In Tuesday's testimony, prosecutors showed the jury surveillance and body-camera video of Texas DPS troopers confronting Ortiz outside a Stripes convenience store in Laredo on Sept. 15, 2018.

By this time, Ortiz was wanted in possible connection to the murders of at least two women whose bodies were discovered north of Laredo.

The trial continues Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KENS5.com

