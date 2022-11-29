Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in Laredo in 2018 continues Tuesday

The trial for Ortiz, who is accused of being a serial killer, was moved to San Antonio after a motion for a venue change was approved.

SAN ANTONIO — The trial of Juan David Ortiz continues Tuesday in San Antonio. He is the former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo in 2018.

The trial was moved from Webb County to San Antonio. Ortiz is facing four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

Authorities called Ortiz a rogue agent and a serial killer who they say preyed on some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Ortiz was a 10-year veteran of the Border Patrol and an intel supervisor. Webb County investigators said Ortiz targeted women who shared a similar profile. They were all shot, and their bodies were dumped in remote areas of the city.

On Monday, Erika Peña testified before the court, recounting her history with the defendant, in particular the day of Sept. 14, 2018, when she felt something was off about his behavior. By this time, Peña was aware of law enforcement's discovery of bodies in Webb County.

"Nobody knew who it was. Everyone, all the girls were watching their backs," Peña said.

DPS Trooper Francisco Hernandez also testified, guiding the jury through body-cam video of his interaction with Peña who ran away from Ortiz.

Defense attorney Joel Perez opened with criticisms of the criminal investigation and supposed illegal searches of Ortiz' vehicle. He noted the former Border Patrol agent was coerced into confessing.

"He's broken, he's suicidal, he wants his family taken care of. He doesn't know where he's going to go and he starts saying there I did it," Perez said. "No one can come in here and tell you beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Ortiz is the trigger man with that firearm that killed these women.”

Investigators said Ortiz knew the victims. The first victim was Melissa Ramirez, 29, who was found on Sept. 3, 2018. Ten days later, the body of Claudine Luera, 42, was discovered about two miles from Ramirez’s location. Humberto “Janelle” Ortiz, 28, and Guiselda Cantu were found around the time that a fifth woman allegedly escaped from Ortiz’s custody and flagged down a Texas state trooper.

According to affidavits, Ortiz "provided a voluntary verbal confession" in the deaths of the women.