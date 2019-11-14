The trial has been pushed back for a woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband's girlfriend.

According to prosecutors, 33-year-old Thelma Villarreal killed 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree in December at a home on Homecrest Street near Alameda.

Winfree was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and later died from her injuries.

In October, a judge denied Villarreal's request for a reduced bond.

Villarreal's trial was set to begin Thursday, but 3News was informed it had been pushed back to Jan. 27.

