CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The trial has been set for one of the three Nueces County jailer accused of tampering with government records.

22-year-old Javier Zapata Jr. trial has been set for January 14.

Zapata is accused of invasive recording and tampering with government records concerning the death of an inmate at the jail back in December 2018.

According to court records, Zapata was not indicted on charges related to the actual death of the inmate but instead on the way he and the three other jailers handled the policy and procedures of the inmate's death.

Zapata has since been fired from his position at the jail.

