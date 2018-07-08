Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A woman appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of taking part in a shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

Christina Trevino arrived in the 105th District Court for being accused of shooting Alex Torres.

Back in 2015, Torres was shot at his Treyway Apartment Home. Another suspect accused in the murder of Torres is David Davila.

Trevino will have pretrial motions on Aug. 20, and jury selection will begin on the 21st. Trevino's trial date is set for Aug. 24.

