Trial underway for woman accused of killing nurse Alexandra Winfree in 2018

If convicted, Villarreal could face up to 99 years in prison.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman charged with the murder of a young nurse four years ago made an appearance in court Wednesday.

Thelma Villarreal is accused of shooting 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. The shooting happened in December 2018. Police said Villarreal opened fire -- killing Winfree.

Detectives have called the incident an intentional shooting.

3NEWS was at the Nueces County Courthouse during Wednesday's hearing in 347 District Court Judge Missy Medary's courtroom. Witnesses were able to give their testimonies along with Villarreal herself.

Her defense team is claiming self-defense.

The jury was shown photos of the gunshots to Winfree's collarbone -- which killed her, as well as home surveillance of the events leading up to the shooting.

Testimony will continue at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.