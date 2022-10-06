Trick-or-treating enters the digital age with Nextdoor's new interactive 'Treat Map'

The Nextdoor Treat Map will allow trick-or-treaters to see exactly how households are celebrating Halloween.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The long tradition of trick-or-treating, like most things, have gotten some much needed technological upgrades to make the process more seamless.

The Nextdoor app will give trick-or-treaters a heads-up this Halloween as they hit the streets in their harrowing costumes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may have noticed their streets weren't as packed with trick-or-treaters. However, Tanya Valdez and her family hope to see the trick-or-treating tradition make a strong comeback.

"This year we got 11 bags of candy, two boxes of blow pops, I think we are good. Well I hope we are good," she said.

Other neighborhoods are also joining suit by utilizing the Nextdoor's trick-or-treat map. The app was created to help keep neighbors updated as to who is giving away candy on Halloween night.

"It used to be, when I would take him and his brothers when they were little it was who had their lights on," she said.

The app has different icons that let users know which houses are passing out candy, dog treats, or just have décor to enjoy. Here is a list of the icons descriptions and what they mean, according to the Nextdoor website.

Select the candy pin for treats: If you are filling your candy cauldron and handing out treats, mark your home with the candy icon so trick-or-treaters can be sure to stop by.

If you are filling your candy cauldron and handing out treats, mark your home with the candy icon so trick-or-treaters can be sure to stop by. Select the decorating outside pin for a decked out home: If your home will be decked out as a haunted house in ghoulish adornments, tap the haunted decor icon to attract fright seekers as they pass through the neighborhood.

If your home will be decked out as a haunted house in ghoulish adornments, tap the haunted decor icon to attract fright seekers as they pass through the neighborhood. Select the Beggin’ pin for pet-friendly treats: If you are giving out goodies for furry trick-or-treaters, select the Beggin’ pin on the map. Once your home is marked as a pet-friendly destination, get ready to see precious pets in costumes on your doorstep! This feature is only available to neighbors in the U.S.

Valdez said she's excited to see her street lined with trick-or-treaters for many years to come.

"We'd love to see everyone come out, stop by, this is something that makes us really happy as a family," she said.

For more information on the Nextdoor app and how you can register your home, click here.

