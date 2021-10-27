Trick-or-treating tips for a safe night of scares

Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Michael Pena recommends that kids bring a device to light the way when they’re out Sunday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Halloween right around the corner the Corpus Christi Police Department gave useful advice to make sure children remain safe this holiday season.

CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said he wants to make sure children understand the risks that come with practicing Halloween.

“Kids, they're excited. It’s Halloween, they’re going to get a bunch of candy and they might not be paying attention to their surroundings,” Pena said.

Pena also recommends that kids bring a device to light the way when they’re out Sunday night. He also cautions motorists and children to keep an eye out for each other.