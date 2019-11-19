PETRONILA, Texas — A man accused of strangling a woman, stuffing her body into a sofa and then dumping it on the side of a road in Petronila, Texas, was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday.

51-year-old Trinidad Perez wound up pleading guilty to a single charge of abusing a corpse, though he originally faced several charges including aggravated assault and murder -- but those charges were dropped.

Back in June of 2018, the body of 28-year-old Yvonne Villanueva was found on the side of County Road 20 and County Road 63 in Petronila. Officers said she had been stuffed in a couch, and had been reported missing just a few days before.

Investigators immediately searched for her boyfriend, Trinidad Perez. He has found and arrested the next month in Austin and charged with aggravated assault, murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering/fabrication of a human corpse.

Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning said the other charges were dropped and the abuse of a corpse charge was enhanced.

"We wanted to make sure that Mr. Perez was held accountable," Manning said. "That community knew that he was not getting away scott free, but as some of the other offenses as we often do, we wanted to take a second look at it because it's important for us to make sure that we don't hastily go forward on an extremely serious case, such as this one."

According to an arrest affidavit, Perez asked his son to help him move the sofa. When his son asked Perez why the couch was too heavy, Perez said he killed Villanueva because she threatened to have them beat up. Another affidavit said the two had a history of abuse and at one point, Villanueva was sent to the hospital after Perez choked and kicked her.

Manning said there is no statute of limitations for a murder charge, so it's still possible for those and other charges to be brought against Perez for the case in the future.

