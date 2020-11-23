Buc Days, Rodeo Corpus Christi to host first stop of 2021 Triple Crown of Rodeo

The Triple Crown of Rodeo will be featured on CBS and will have a $1 million payout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rodeo Corpus Christi will host the first stop of the 2021 World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Triple Crown of Rodeo.

The WRCA announced Monday that a Professional Bull Riders event will open up The Buccaneer Days Festival on April 30, 2021.

The Triple Crown of Rodeo will be featured on CBS and will pay $1 million to any one or collection of athletes who win first place in any three consecutive WCRA Major Rodeos.

“We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity to bring major rodeo and a CBS network broadcast to a destination market such as Corpus Christi.”

Rodeo Corpus Christi, hosted on the Corpus Christi Bayfront, takes place during the annual Buccaneer Days Festival in early-May, bringing together more than 120,000 attendees to promote tradition and community pride in the Coastal Bend by producing family entertainment that results in educational scholarships.

“Buc Days - Rodeo Corpus Christi is proud to partner with WCRA and PBR,” said Buccaneer Commission President & CEO Johnny Philipello. “This innovative approach to Rodeo will allow us to grow prize money for rodeo athletes, showcase the city of Corpus Christi, and ultimately return more dollars toward scholarships for students in South Texas.”

The WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo bonus is available to rodeo athletes worldwide who nominate their current rodeo efforts through the VRQ and crowned champions at three consecutive WCRA Major Rodeos. Nominations for Corpus Christi (WCRA Segment Seven) are open now and will close April 11, 2021.

