Texas DPS Trooper who was shot in Mexia had served in Corpus Christi for approximately two years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Sergeant Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker got his start in the Coastal Bend.



"He came out to Corpus on his first duty assignment with a classmate of his and they served here approximately two years," Sgt. Brandley said.



According to DPS officials, Walker was shot in the head and abdomen Friday while responding to a disabled vehicle call near Mexia, Texas. As of Monday, he is on life support in Waco after no longer showing displays of viable brain activity.



"Right now, it's just a very somber time for everyone," Brandley said. "I know on behalf of the department and the Walker family, they are very thankful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers."



A statement from DPS stated that Walker will remain on life support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor, which they said embodies Walker's actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper.