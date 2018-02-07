With fourth of July falling on Wednesday DPS troopers said Monday to treat the whole week as a holiday and watch out for drunk or distracted drivers.

Starting Monday troopers are out in full force to watch for drivers making the roads unsafe for everyone.

Troopers remind motorists that drinking and driving can lead to thousands of dollars in fines as well as jeopardize the safety of the driver and passengers.

"Everybody that goes out whether it's tonight all the way through the weekend treats every night as you would a holiday night or a weekend night with the activity because we know there comes the drinking of alcohol and people partying late into the night. So be mindful of that and get home safely," Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.

Brandley wants to remind drivers to use seatbelts and make sure that all the people in the vehicle use them too. The fines can range up to $200 per person.

