Tropical Depression Claudette causes high rip currents in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi along with first responders on Padre Island anticipated higher rip currents this Father’s Day weekend due to tropical depression Claudette. Along with red flag warnings the city said they made sure our beaches were staffed with lifeguards and beach rescue units.



"I think it was less than 15 mins after the reverse alert went out the first call came in for 3 kids caught in a rip current on access road 3A. All 3 were rescued and none had to be transported." Said ESD #2 Fire Chief, Dale Scott.



According to Scott after that, there was a call for a missing 5-year-old near Bob Hall Pier who was later located on the beach. Scott says it’s important to be cautious while visiting the beach and keep a close eye on young children.



"Anytime there is a tropical disturbance or a storm passing the area it is going to generate a lot of rip currents and its best to just stay out of the water," said Scott.