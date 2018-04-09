Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Tropical Storm Gordon could still become a minimal hurricane by the time it makes landfall around Biloxi, Mississippi. Its only impact for this area, however, is coming in the form of higher tides and stronger rip currents.

"Yeah, it's a good swell coming in. I think there's a storm somewhere out in the Gulf so a lot of people out trying to catch the waves coming in ahead of the storm," surfer Joe Carey said.

While Gordon is expected to become a hurricane, there is no direct threat to South Texas from the storm. However, riptide danger will be high for the next day or more.

Carey said that did not stop him and others from enjoying the waves Tuesday.

"I didn't notice it rippin' too hard today, but there's always the rip current over by the jetty over there, and the surfers can use it to get out but if you don't know it's there, then it can definitely be dangerous," Carey said. "Something to look out for."

Meanwhile, other surfers said they usually don't see good waves along the coast at this time of the summer.

"Typically this time of year we don't have surf, necessarily, but we're getting into peak hurricane season so we're going to start seeing more consistent surf," Molly Ware said.

Ware comes to Corpus Christi from San Antonio to surf. She recommends that average swimmers watch out.

"If you're not a strong swimmer I wouldn't recommend getting in the water right now, just because the water is moving around a lot," Ware said. "It's not, the rips aren't too bad, but if you're not a strong swimmer I don't recommend going in the water."

Surfers said they expect the storm to generate better than usual surf for what may be the rest of the week.

