LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Nicholas brings heavy rain, winds to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stay up-to-date with coverage of Tropical Storm Nicholas and its impacts on the Coastal Bend here.

11:58 a.m.

Due to Tropical Storm Nicholas’ expected heavy rains and high winds, the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District has closed a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, the COVID-19 Testing Clinic, and a Regeneron Infusion Therapy Clinic. The Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds state-run rapid infusion center will remain open throughout the storm.

11:45 a.m.

The Padre Island National Seashore has closed the park due to excessive rain rainfall, as well as the potential for storm surge and flash floods related to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

11:40 a.m.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Nicholas, two of the three airlines that serve Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) have proactively canceled all of their flights for the next 24 hours. Both United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have canceled all flights in and out of CCIA for the rest of the day. Travelers can visit www.corpuschristiairport.com for the latest posted flight schedules and status.

11:30 a.m.

Kleberg County opened up the FEMA DOME behind H.M. King High School at 10:30 a.m. for any folks needing a dry place to stay during the storm. Crews will be on standby to provide transportation for anyone who needs a ride. Here is the phone number to call: 361-455-9402.

11:20 a.m.

Flour Bluff is seeing Tropical Storm force winds.

11:05 a.m.

Road closures are occurring due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Tarlton Street from Churchill Drive to Ayers Street

HWY 286 NB @ IH37 - All traffic will be diverted to exit Comanche1212

Zahn Road

I37 Northbound turnaround near Labonte Park

10:18 a.m.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is just off the coast of Texas. Despite warm gulf water, wind shear is keeping the structure of Tropical Storm Nicholas relatively disorganized, along with how close it is to land. Tropical showers are stretching up and down the Texas coast. Wind shear will work in our favor and should keep the storm at bay as it makes landfall tonight.

