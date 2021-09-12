LIST: School districts cancelling classes due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Several school districts are closing their doors early this week as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Many school districts are playing it safe and going ahead and closing their doors ahead of the expected heavy rains, including

Kingsville ISD

Bishop CISD

Aransas Pass ISD

Santa Gertrudis ISD

Driscoll ISD

Refugio ISD

Aransas County ISD

Ricardo ISD

We will continue to update this list as more information is received.

