LIST: School districts cancelling classes due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Several school districts are closing their doors early this week as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Many school districts are playing it safe and going ahead and closing their doors ahead of the expected heavy rains, including

  • Kingsville ISD
  • Bishop CISD
  • Aransas Pass ISD
  • Santa Gertrudis ISD
  • Driscoll ISD
  • Refugio ISD
  • Aransas County ISD
  • Ricardo ISD

We will continue to update this list as more information is received.

