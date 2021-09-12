LIST: School districts cancelling classes due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Many school districts are playing it safe and going ahead and closing their doors ahead of the expected heavy rains, including
- Kingsville ISD
- Bishop CISD
- Aransas Pass ISD
- Santa Gertrudis ISD
- Driscoll ISD
- Refugio ISD
- Aransas County ISD
- Ricardo ISD
We will continue to update this list as more information is received.
