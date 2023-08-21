As a tropical system moves toward the Coastal Bend, here's what to keep in mind

Invest 91-L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into South Texas Tuesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Invest 91-L churns toward South Texas. The National Hurricane Center gives a 70 percent chance of development before moving into the Coastal Bend Tuesday morning.

The "chance of development" isn't the chance the area of interest becomes a tropical storm or a hurricane - it's the chance that it becomes at least a tropical depression.

In order for that to happen, it has to satisfy a checklist. Invest 91-L already has the top two in the bag. Now it just needs to get more organized - namely, it's wind circulation and thunderstorm activity.

Heavy rains are expected with the system. Though it is not expected to be a devastating storm, there are things residents should keep in mind and ways to prepare for any issues. Here's the latest forecast video:

Turn Around, Don't Drown

Some areas of the Coastal Bend could see up to 3 inches of rain, more in localized areas, with this tropical system. Heavier bands of rain could flood streets quickly and without much warning.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding is consistently ranked as the second deadliest weather event. That means more people are killed by flooding each year compared to tornadoes, hurricanes, and winter or cold weather.

One major risk involved in flooding is that water can easily seep a vehicle off the road. According to the NWS, more than half of all the flooding deaths each years happen in vehicles.

Water as shallow as six inches can stall a car. If the water is one foot, smaller vehicles can be swept off the road. If the road is flooded between 18 and 24 inches, larger vehicles can also be swept off the road.

Even if the water does not look to be deep, the driver can never see if the road is washed away, making driving through the water even more dangerous.

If you do get trapped in a car, experts encourage drivers to stay in the vehicle if possible. If the water level is rising, drivers should exit the vehicle and climb on top of the roof.

If you are not going through a flooded area, you should still take it slow when there is heavy rain on the road. Not only can rain cause you to hydroplane but if you come upon a flooded road, it will be harder to stop.

Drivers should also be aware of where they park. If you park near a stream, dip or other low areas, you could be putting your vehicle at risk during a flooding event.

Drive-Texas.org has an updated map of roads with hazards like flooding and debris you can check for safety before heading out the door.

Power outages

If the power goes out, there are things you can do to minimize the chance of larger issues.

Stay away from any sparking equipment or downed powerlines

Never remove debris within 10 feet of a power line

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power comes back on

Leave a light on so you know when power has been restored

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside

Never burn charcoal indoors

Do not let children carry candles or oil lamps

Generator safety

Using a generator in a power outage can bring a little extra comfort, but can also be dangerous.

Rain can damage a generator and cause electrocution. The Consumer Product Safety Commission suggest operating generators under an open canopy-like structure on a dry surface where water cannot reach it. A tent for a generator is also recommended, which can keep it shielded from the rain but make sure to keep it well ventilated so the machine doesn't overheat.

Never operate a generator inside your home, the carbon monoxide can kill you.

Preparedness Kit (for bigger storms)

1) Food/Water*



2) Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day) for 14 days*



3) Manual can opener*



4) Non-perishable foods*:

Canned meat, fish, fruit and vegetables

Bread in moisture-proof packaging

Cookies, candy, dried fruit

Canned soups & milk

Powdered or single serve drinks

Cereal bars

Package condiments

Peanut butter and jelly

Instant coffee and tea



5) Supplies

Flashlight (1 per person)*

Portable battery powered lanterns

Glass enclosed candles (not for use in shelters)

Battery powered radio or TV

Battery operated alarm clock

Extra batteries, including hearing aids*

Ice chest and ice

First Aid Kit, including aspirin, antibiotic cream, and antacids*

Mosquito repellent

Sun Screen (45 SPF recommended)

Waterproof matches/butane lighter (not for use in shelters)

Money*

Plain bleach or water purification tablets*

Disposable plates, glasses, and utensils*

Maps of the area with landmarks on it*



6) Cooking:

Sterno

portable camp stove or grill

disposable eating utensils, plates and cups

napkins and paper towels

aluminum foil

oven mitts



7) Personal Supplies*:

prescriptions (1 month supply)

photo copies of prescriptions

toilet paper

entertainment: books, magazines, card games, etc.

soap and detergent

toiletries

bedding: pillows, sleeping bags

changes of clothing

rain ponchos and work gloves

extra glasses or contact lenses (and don't forget the solutions needed for the contact lenses)



8) Baby Needs*:

Disposable diapers*

formula, food and medication

clothing and blankets



9) Documents*:

insurance papers: home/renters, automobile

proof of occupancy of residence (utility bills)

photo identification

photo copies of prescriptions (medications and eyeglasses/contacts)

medical history information

waterproof container for document storage

back-up disks of your home computer files

camera and film to document damage to home/belongings



10) Pet supplies (remember - shelters do NOT allow pets - plan to board them with a veterinarian or local humane society)

dry and canned food for two weeks

water (1/2 gallon per day per pet)

litter box supplies

traveling cage



11) Other necessities: