CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The spaghetti plot is a valuable tool meteorologists use to get an idea of the track of a developing or developed tropical cyclone. It is an image showing multiple weather models and their forecast tracks for a tropical system. When you view a spaghetti plot, you are viewing a forecast model's path for the center of the system; they don't tell you anything about intensity. Pictured below is the spaghetti plot for what would eventually become Harvey on August 19 (6 days before landfall). Yeah, that forecast was a bust to say the least.

moe.met.fsu.edu

In my opinion, the must useful part of using a spaghetti plot is to pick up on how forecast models are trending. The models run 4 times a day, thus we get 4 different spaghetti plots each day when there are active tropical systems. So, if you see and eastward or westward trend in the track of the spaghetti plot, you can visually see the shift.

Another trend to keep an eye on is how the spaghetti plot is grouped. When you see a wide dispersion on a plot, the forecast reliability is low due to the lack of certainty, or agreement within the forecast models. Think of this as spaghetti that is 'out of the bag'. When you see a more tightly grouped spaghetti plot, forecast reliability and confidence is higher. Think of this as 'spaghetti in the bag'. Images of a bad vs. good grouping pictured below...

kiii

kiii

It's easy to 'fall in love' with a specific model, but this can lead to forecast errors, because not all models are created equal. Each model has its own equations, algorithms, resolution, and scope. Some models take into account the enter planet, while others only focus on regional areas. Some models on the spaghetti plot go as far is to take the current position, speed, and track and simply continue the system on that speed/track without any other influence - a straight line. Knowing which models include what properties is key in putting together your own forecast.

Now you know a little more about spaghetti plots. After writing this I am now hungry and actual spaghetti has entered my personal forecast. Meatballs, included.

-Holt, out.