Trout restrictions extended through Sept. 27 in Laguna Madre, TPWD announces

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have announced they are extending emergency regulations for spotted seatrout in the Laguna Madre.

The move will keep current regulations in place for an extra 60 days.

The rules include a three fish bag limit, a minimum size length of 17 inches and a maximum of 23 inches.

Also, you're not allowed to keep any fish over that size.

The temporary restrictions went into affect in April and will now run through September 27.

