Troy Aikman will be serving drinks at Corpus Christi bars to promote new beer

Aikman will make an appearance at Politics and will guest bartend at Brewster St. Icehouse on Wednesday, May 18.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is coming to Corpus Christi next week to promote his new Eight Elite Light Lager beer.

Politics Spirits and Games posted to their Facebook page that Aikman will be at their establishment on May 18 around 1:30 p.m.

Later that day, Aikman will serve patrons at Brewster St. Icehouse- Downtown as a guest bartender from 3 to 5 p.m.

This Wednesday: Come hang out with 3-time Super Bowl Champion Troy Aikman from 3-5 PM! Troy will be guest bartending for us and servin’ up his Eight Elite Lager. Downtown location only. No autographs please. Posted by Brewster Street Icehouse - Downtown on Friday, May 13, 2022

Aikman's team says his beer has a very slight sweetness with a slight fruitiness to it as well.

The 55-year-old former Cowboys quarterback first announced in January 2022 his new beer, which he calls a low-calorie, light beer aimed at the health-conscious consumer. He said he assembled a team with the goal of creating a beer that didn’t force drinkers to jeopardize their otherwise healthy living decisions.

According to the official website, Eight Elite Light Lager is made from organic grains and antioxidant-rich hops while boasting a mere 90 calories and 2.6 carbs per 12-oz. serving. Can pictures on the site also note that the beer has a 4% ABV and is made up of 100% organic grains.

Brewsters is asking that no one ask for autographs during the event.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.