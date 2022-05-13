Troy Aikman will be serving drinks at Corpus Christi bars to promote new beer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is coming to Corpus Christi next week to promote his new Eight Elite Light Lager beer.
Politics Spirits and Games posted to their Facebook page that Aikman will be at their establishment on May 18 around 1:30 p.m.
Later that day, Aikman will serve patrons at Brewster St. Icehouse- Downtown as a guest bartender from 3 to 5 p.m.
Aikman's team says his beer has a very slight sweetness with a slight fruitiness to it as well.
The 55-year-old former Cowboys quarterback first announced in January 2022 his new beer, which he calls a low-calorie, light beer aimed at the health-conscious consumer. He said he assembled a team with the goal of creating a beer that didn’t force drinkers to jeopardize their otherwise healthy living decisions.
According to the official website, Eight Elite Light Lager is made from organic grains and antioxidant-rich hops while boasting a mere 90 calories and 2.6 carbs per 12-oz. serving. Can pictures on the site also note that the beer has a 4% ABV and is made up of 100% organic grains.
Brewsters is asking that no one ask for autographs during the event.
