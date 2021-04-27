Troy woman joins Texas lawmakers to push for Crown Act

Hope Cozart's son was held in in-school suspension for more than a week because of his hairstyle.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Troy woman who fought to allow her son to wear his hair in braids will be in Austin Tuesday along with lawmakers to speak about the Texas Crown Act Day of Action.

Hope Cozart tried to get the Troy Independent School District to change its policy on how boys can wear their hair after her son was put in in-school suspension for more than a week.

Cozart was be joined by Rep. Rhetta A. Bowers, Rep. Ron Reynolds and Aicha Davis with the State Board of Education.

The Crown Act would make it illegal for schools and employers to discriminate against anyone because of their race-based hairstyles and hair textures.

Cozart's son Maddox has a black father and a white mother. She told 6 News that Maddox and his sisters wanted to learn more about their African heritage and wanted a braided hairstyle.

Cozart said during a school board meeting on April 19 this issue is not just about her son, but something that is dealt with by many in everyday life.

"There are people that suffer at work because of hair styles," said Cozart. "I spoke with a news anchor who has to get permission for her twists which is ridiculous, so it is bigger than just my son."