Truancy cases are on the rise across the state and in the Coastal Bend

In the Coastal Bend student absences have always been a problem, but things are particularly bad because of the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We have over a thousand truancy judges in the state, and we're all in the same boat." Judge Joe Benavides says the pandemic has created a huge truancy problem that is not unique to the Coastal Bend.

One issue Judge Benavides is hearing from parents in his truancy court: kids who are counted absent from online classes when they fail to turn in an assignment.

Problems like that just add to families' stress as they also deal with job loss, illness, childcare problems, and other stressors that are upsetting their kids' education.

Judge Thelma Rodriguez, who also hears truancy cases in Nueces County, says she and her colleagues are trying to help families with problems that are landing them in truancy court. "Mostly I'll do deferred cases, which are like a probation period," she says, "and ask for virtual counseling services to meet with the student."

Both judges say they are working hard to find non-profit organizations, grants, and other programs to help these families, most of whom are trying their best to see to their children's education under extraordinary conditions. "We're not here to argue that the child should be in school and the parents should be at the iPad with their child," says Benavides. "We're trying to find solutions."

