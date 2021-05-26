Accident between a truck, farm tractor in San Patricio sends one person to the hospital

Officials said a nurse and a doctor stopped to help until medical teams arrived.

EDROY, Texas — A traffic accident on Interstate 37 near Edroy in San Patricio County has sent one man to the hospital via HALO-Flight after a truck and a farm tractor collided.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with San Patricio County Deputies, were called out to the scene around noon Wednesday just moments after the incident occurred.

Officials said the man on the tractor was ejected from his seat. A nurse and a doctor stopped to help until medical teams arrived, officials said.

"It’s humbling to know there are still good people who will stop to help out," Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a Facebook post.

The Texas DPS is investigating the crash.

