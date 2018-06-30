A major crash overnight sends a truck flying off the freeway and into a home. The truck reportedly veered off the Crosstown Expressway near the Gollihar intersection and landed several yards away in the home's garage. The home is located on Rosalie Blvd. The crash created some pretty extensive damage.

3 News viewer Gloria Martinez shared pictures of the damage from the scene with us. The driver reportedly took off running from the crash site.

Luckily there are no reported injuries.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII