Truck takes out power pole on Morgan Ave., no injuries reported

Police said the crash was most likely weather related.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning accident may have been caused by wet roads, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

A truck swerved off the road and took out a power pole on Morgan Ave. near Bonilla Plaza Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. Officers were quickly on scene to make sure there were no live wires that fell from the pole during the crash.

No major outages were reported in the area., according to the AEP outage map.

No one was injured in the accident. AEP was on scene making repairs to the pole.

