Truck drivers see high prices at the pump as costs continue to skyrocket

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices are impacting those who work in the trucking and transportation industry.

Local trucking companies can only absorb the increasing costs for so long.

Jim Roach, owner of Legend Transport said an addiotnal $550 is the average increase truck drivers are seeing at the pump.

"The prices at the pump are at a point where it's we a truck owner has to adjust to it to survive," Roach said.

Gracie Acosta with ACE Trucking said what used to cost them $300 every two days for one truck, now costs them about $600.

"We've noticed about a 30 to 35% price increase on our, you know, on fuel compared to about three weeks, three, four weeks ago," Acosta said.

She added that adjusting the rates was something they only wanted to do as a last resort.

"We just were trying to push it off for as long as we could," Acosta said. "But actually, just this week, we had to make that, you know, decision to have to do a price increase to adjust to material cost and also of course, the fuel charge."

Roach said that they may be beat by competitors prices. But until a light at the end of the tunnel appears, both said it's the only way to stay afloat.

"But our competition is still quoting at fuel being in the 250 a gallon range. We're going to miss out," Roach said.

