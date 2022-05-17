Truck rolls over after chase with DPS troopers; migrants flee from crash in Uvalde

Law enforcement was trying to conduct a traffic stop that turned into a police chase. Now, officials are searching for the migrants that fled on foot.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Migrants fled from law enforcement on foot after the vehicle they were in flipped over after trying to flee from troopers Tuesday morning, officials said.

A Texas of Department of Public Safety Trooper was trying to conduct a traffic stop after the vehicle failed to yield. Uvalde Police say a brief chase ensued and ended after the suspect crashed onto train tracks.

Several migrants then fled on foot and have not yet been caught, police said. Click here to see the Facebook post from police in Uvalde.

Officials said the case remains open and is under investigation.