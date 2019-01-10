CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A neighborhood in Corpus Christi's southside will be without power for a short time Tuesday as crews work to repair four power poles that police believe may have been pulled down by a utility truck earlier in the day.

It happened some time around 9 a.m. on Sandra Lane, off Airline Road.

A witness on Sandra Lane told 3News a utility worker was in the area making a repair Tuesday morning and when driving off, their truck snagged a line and pulled down four power poles. Witnesses said the driver didn't notice what was happening and just kept going.

Police said American Electric Power Texas crews repairing to the downed poles would have to shut off power to the neighborhood, including to half the nearby Teacher's Credit Union building.

Thankfully, authorities said there were no injuries reported and no hot power lines were pulled down, just telephone and cable lines.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: