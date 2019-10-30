CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police responded Wednesday morning to an accident just in front of 3News Studios along SPID.
Police say just before 1:30 a.m. a truck was going at a high rate of speed and lost control before flipping onto the on-ramp.
The 22-year old male driver reportedly crashed into a sign when passing the Goodwill on SPID, hit a barricade and slid a couple hundred feet.
He only suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christus Spohn South for treatment. Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but the driver will be given a citation for failure to control speed.
