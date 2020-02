SINTON, Texas — An 18-wheeler slid off an overpass near Sinton late Tuesday night and slick roads are to blame, according to authorities.

A 3News viewer sent images of the trouble facing the driver last night. Department of Public Safety troopers arrived along Highway 77 around 10:30 p.m. to find the big rig off the pavement.

The driver refused medical treatment and is said to be okay.

