'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas

Hours before the theft, Roberson drove in from Killeen for a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy.

Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street.

Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports, like clay shooting. The business, on wheels, does competitions and fundraisers for non-profits.

Quint Roberson owns Tournament Targets Inc. He has had the business for 22 years.

"I got home Saturday evening around 8-8:30," he said. "I parked in my front yard. Got up the next morning, my truck and trailer, my livelihood was no longer in my yard. Not a good feeling at all."

The big trailer was attached to his Ford F-350 which had pistols and a shotgun inside.

"They drove off with everything," he said. "All my shooting equipment. I had 40 plus traps in there, batteries, remotes, my UTV, battery charges, any tools."

Roberson said the truck and trailer were parked in the front yard. He believes the crooks got away with both sometime between one and six Sunday morning.

"It is a large blow," Roberson said. "It is my livelihood. Everything was in that truck and trailer. I am going to have to start over."

Hours before the theft, Roberson drove in from Killeen for a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs. He does competitions and fundraisers. In the meantime, here's his message to whoever is responsible for taking what we built.

"I hope they are caught," he said. "I don't know why you would want to grab someone's livelihood."

Roberson filed a report with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He estimates in total, $250,000 to $300,000 was stolen. He had insurance on the truck. But, not on the equipment. He said other similar businesses have offered to help.

On November 5, Roberson will be helping the 6th Annual Shoot to Walk, a sporting clays tournament. It benefits victims of spinal cord injuries.