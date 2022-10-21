Trump merchandise vendor makes his way to CC as he travels the country

"It's not about selling merchandise, it's about being able to have dialog with different people in different places around the country."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former President Donald Trump's visit to the Coastal Bend has a lot of people excited, including some vendors who are set up around the city selling Trump merchandise.

3NEWS spoke with one vendor to see how their sales are looking just one day away from Trump's event in Robstown on Saturday.

"Trump is like a celebrity, like a rock star almost. People love when he comes to town. They love coming out to see him and support him," said Trump supporter Adrian Robinson.

A loyal supporter since 2015, Robinson calls himself Trump's number one supporter. He adds that he has been to more rallies than he can count, and said that selling Trump-branded merchandise is about more to him than making a profit.

"It's not about selling merchandise, it's about being able to have dialog with different people in different places around the country," he said.

Robinson set up shop off Everhart Road, but has traveled to every state but Hawaii to sell his merchandise. He said Texans are usually always excited to buy from him, but when he visits cities he doesn't visit often, there is even more excitement.

Fellow Trump supporter Robert Tapia stopped by to talk with Robinson when he heard about his stand from his brother.

"We're all very excited he's coming into town. He was here I think about five years ago, but nothing like seeing the best president that ever walked the United States," Tapia said.

Both Robinson and Tapia plan to attend the Trump event in Robstown this weekend. Robinson said supporting Trump has opened him up to the world of politics ever since he left his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. He shared that through his travels, some people seem surprised when they see him.

"It's not often that people see, I guess, someone that looks like me supporting Trump," Robinson said. "So, I think that as a free American that it's my responsibility to be able to talk to the people and give them a valid reason why I support Trump, and maybe why they should support Trump."

Robinson said he's usually seen as one of the people in the background of Trump's speeches. He said he looks forward to talking with more people as he sells merchandise in Corpus Christi as they prepare for the weekend.

