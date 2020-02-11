Trump protest scheduled in Grand Rapids near location of the president's final election eve rally

The organizers plan to protest until 11 p.m., a half hour after Trump’s last rally of the day is set to begin.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A protest against President Donald Trump is planned for Monday night in Grand Rapids near the location of Trump’s final campaign rally on the eve of the general election.

The Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists (MACRA) is hosting the protest in partnership with Justice for Black Lives. According to the event Facebook page, attendees will be peacefully protesting against Trump’s presidency and campaign.

The group plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. on the grass along the entrance to Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The organizers are encouraging people to bring signs, flags and banners to the event. They are also asking that people wear masks, practice social distancing, and dress for cold temperatures. Information about fees and parking can be found here.

The organizers plan to protest until 11 p.m., a half hour after Trump’s last rally of the day is set to begin.

Trump will be hosting a rally at AvFlight Grand Rapids at 10:30 p.m. Monday night. AvFlight is only a few miles away from Gerald R. Ford Airport. Trump’s stop in Grand Rapids mirrors his approach of his 2016 campaign, as four years ago Grand Rapids was also his last stop the night before the election.

According to the airport's public relation's firm, Monday’s rally is being hosted by a private company, which is separate from the terminal area of the airport.

Ticket information can be found here.

