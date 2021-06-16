Trump to visit northeast Ohio this month for 'Save America' rally

Trump is set to deliver remarks at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on June 26.

LORAIN, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio this month for his first post-presidential rally sponsored by the Save America movement.

Trump is set to deliver remarks at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on June 26, according to his website. The event marks what Trump is calling the first of many rallies planned to support candidates who have thrown their weight behind the former president.

During Saturday’s rally, Trump aims to bring attention to one of his former White House aides, Max Miller, whom he previously endorsed for election in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.

"Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman," a statement from Trump reads on Miller’s campaign page. "He is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT. Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest or their heart."

The rally begins at 7 p.m. You can learn more here.