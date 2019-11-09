CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KEDT's Classic Brew is coming to the Coastal Bend and will feature more than 200 types of beers and food from dozens of area restaurants.

The beer tasting event is meant to raise money to help keep the radio station funded. Classic Brew will have non-alcoholic beverages so families can come out and enjoy the live events and great food.

Classic Brew kicks off Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. The VIP event begins at 6 p.m. and the main event starts at 7 p.m.

