The Texas A&M Maritime Academy docked their training ship in Corpus Christi this weekend.

The TS Kennedy acts as a large at-sea classroom for cadets looking to get a job in the maritime industry.

The cadets didn't always train on the TS Kennedy.

Their usual training ship is small and can only fit a fraction of students on board.

The U.S. Maritime Administration allowed the academy to use the TS Kennedy which is bigger meaning the entire academy will be able to train at sea together for the first time in over a decade.

"The students the faculty, the other staff members and crew working together on this ship this summer," Col. Mike Fossum, chief operating officer said.

There will be close to 300 cadets on board.

They will be taking the knowledge they've learned in the classroom about sailing at sea and putting to action on the ship.

"Everywhere from the bottom of the engine room to the bridge of the ship doing everything it takes to operate it," Fossum said.

Cadets even learn how to navigate using the stars in the sky to know their location and where to go, and that excites Jack Clark.

He says being in the maritime industry runs in his family and he wants to keep the tradition alive.

"A lot of people don't know about this industry now, it was a lot bigger back 100 years ago when we had thousands of ships, but we still need officers," Clark said.

According to The Texas A&M Maritime Academy, students like Clark are in high demand with over 90 percent of the world's trade being transported by water.

Once students complete the academy they will graduate with their third mate's of third engineers officer's license making them ready for the work force.

"When I complete the program I want to work on a tanker," Clark said. "I think that's where we're moving. Texas is big on oil and tankers go all around the world. That's exactly what I want to do."

The TS Kennedy will sail from Texas all the way to Massachusetts ending in late July.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII