TSA staff lends Florida zoo, aquarium workers a hand to recover from Hurricane Ian

The employees donated $25,000, saying they remember what it was like when Hurricane Harvey hit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Ian’s impact is bringing back memories for staff at the Texas State Aquarium.



When Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, the Coastal Bend needed help. Now the folks at the Texas State Aquarium want to return the favor.



Officials are donating $25,000 to the AZA relief fund for staff to help aquarium and zoo workers in Florida.

"We used it 5 years ago," said TSA CEO Jesse Gilbert. "We were those aquariums. So we feel its really important. We know what they're going through. It's tough -- they have a tough couple weeks ahead of them."

The fund actually goes to the workers whose homes have damaged by the storm.





Seeing pictures from Florida reminded many of the TSA staff of what happened here.