TSA stops Texas woman with handgun, two boxes of ammunition at Norfolk International Airport

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the woman was arrested and the case was sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said a Texas woman was stopped from bringing a 9mm handgun and two boxes of ammunition onto a Norfolk International Airport plane on March 18.

A TSA officer found the weapon in the checkpoint X-ray machine. Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the woman was arrested and the case was sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

The woman will also face a federal financial civil penalty.

This was the fourth gun found at a Norfolk International checkpoint in 2021.

"TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint," Farbstein wrote in a news release.

"Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane."